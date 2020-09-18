(The Center Square) – A proposed new fee structure for food manufacturers and food establishments in Kentucky has some lawmakers concerned for small farmers.
In June, in response to bipartisan legislation aimed at new funding models for the Kentucky Department for Health, the health department proposed a new plan based on risks of food being produced and stored. Previously, fees were calculated based on square footage of a facility.
“I’m extremely concerned about our small farmers,” State Rep. Joe Graviss, D-Versailles, said. “I think it goes against the spirit and the intent of House Bill 129 to protect our farmers. Some of the fees they’re going to experience, the increase is more than their income for the year.”
Julie Brooks, regulation coordinator for DPH, said more than 400 comments expressing concern over the new structure came in during the public comment period.
A suggested change to the original plan, according to a news release from the Kentucky General Assembly’s Legislative Research Commission, depending on income and risk level, shows some food manufacturers could pay hundreds more in fees in 2021 if the changes are approved.
State Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, called the proposed fee increase “poorly conceived," while others questioned if the DPH was taking advantage of the ability to increase fees.
State Rep. Brandon Reed, R-Hodgenville, called the income tiers “unfair.”
“That tier two seems like a wide swath there between $100,000 plus up to $1 million,” Reid said, adding it is not fair for someone making $100,000 to be held to the same standard as someone making $990,000.
Also, the proposed new regulations would make food establishments pay 25 percent more, according to the news release.
State Rep. Nancy Tate, R-Brandenburg, said more legislation may be needed.
“It’s very disappointing that this flexibility, in my opinion, is being taken advantage of,” Tate said. “So what I suggest and I am very willing to do is make an amendment to this bill … and I hope I have sponsors and co-sponsors in order to eliminate this type of activity in the future.”