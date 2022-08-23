(The Center Square) – Kentucky lawmakers say they want to take a deeper look at the practice of teachers converting unused personal days into sick leave time, which they’re able to cash out when they retire.
State Sen. Jimmy Higdon, R-Lebanon, who co-chairs the Public Pension Oversight Board, said during a board meeting Monday some districts are allowing those unused days to be reported to the Kentucky Teachers’ Retirement System.
Under TRS, retirees can cash out their remaining sick days at a 30% payout rate. As Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, noted, other pension systems, such as the military’s, offer that or something similar to retirees.
However, the addition of personal days raised some concerns with lawmakers. Higdon said he did not know how it could convert personal leave into sick days.
“When you convert a personal day to a sick day, and they use that to spike their pension, it costs the district very little,” Higdon said. “And it’s a considerable cost to the state when they get on that happens.”
TRS Deputy Executive Secretary and General Counsel Beau Barnes said the state pays about 1.2% of payroll annually to cover the sick leave disbursements. In today’s dollars, that’s about $47 million.
In his presentation to the board, Barnes noted the sick leave payout will trend downward in time because of the tiered system within TRS.
Members who joined the system on or after July 1, 2008, will only be able to cash out 300 sick days at the time of their retirement, and those who joined the system starting this year will not be able to cash out their unused sick leave when they retire.
The current balance on the outstanding sick leave is more than $400 million to eligible members, but since it will be paid out over time, the cost will rise as retirees cash out their leave based on their salaries over their final three or five years on the job.
That’s a concern for the Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions. Sarah Durand, the free-market think tank’s director of government affairs, noted in a blog post Tuesday the state pays the outstanding sick at a higher pay rate than when it was earned.
Durand noted the Republican-led legislature has taken a hard look at controlling pension costs, including allocating $479 million to pay down TRS debt.
“But if they are serious about addressing all the issues contributing to this high cost to taxpayers, they will take a hard look at sick leave reform for current employees,” Durand said. “The current sick leave policy is not in the inviolable contract and would only take a simple statutory change to save taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars.”