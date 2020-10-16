(The Center Square) – A Kentucky family court judge told lawmakers this week that fewer non-family people seeing children during the COVID-19 pandemic is one reason for a drop in reporting of child abuse and neglect cases.
Marcus Vanover, a family court judge in Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties, testified before the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee, telling the group that court safety protocols changed but courts did not close.
“The judicial centers continued to allow physical access for those that were seeking emergency orders for domestic violence, dating violence and child welfare,” Vanover said. “…Our courts scrambled to learn how to do hearings remotely, however, child welfare cases have been held even on the first day of COVID limitations.”
And, he said, child welfare cases remain a court priority.
That led state Rep. Lynn Bechler, R-Marion, to question if the pandemic is the reason why the amount of court cases filed in March and April dropped.
“Frankly, with children having to stay at home, there just were fewer eyes on them that would be reporting potential abuse or neglect,” Vanover said.
He added he also felt the pandemic is a contributing factor to fewer cases.
Belcher responded by saying that data is an argument to fully open schools. He said many reported incidents of suspected abuse come from teachers and daycare workers.
State Rep. Reginald Thomas, D-Lexington, disagreed, saying children should not be in school as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Kentucky.
Committee co-chairman State Rep. David Meade, R-Stanford, also spoke.
“This is an issue that there are several varying opinions on,” Meade said. “I appreciate each and every person’s opinion … I do think, however, as we just saw with these slides with the dependency, neglect and abuse cases that are filed going down … there are sometimes things worse than a virus for children.”