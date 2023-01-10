(The Center Square) – As Republicans in the Kentucky legislature are poised to reduce the state income tax to 4%, a Louisville Democrat is proposing an increase for people who earn six figures annually.
State Rep. Lisa Willner said in a release she filed House Bill 111 in response to GOP colleagues who challenged Democrats to come up with an alternative plan. She fears the state may face financial issues like those Kansas faced a few years ago after lawmakers there worked to cut taxes.
“The end result is that millionaires will get richer while most Kentuckians will get pocket change, if that,” Willner said. “Current surpluses give us the illusion that we can have our cake and eat it, too, but it will only be a few years before the scheduled $1.2 billion annual give-away causes real and lasting damage here in the commonwealth.”
Willner’s proposal would keep the tax rate at 4% starting next year for anyone who makes less than $100,000 a year. Those making up to $125,000 would pay a 5% income tax, while those making $150,000 or more would pay 6%.
Jason Bailey, the executive director of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, estimated Willner’s bill would create $640 million in revenue for the state.
After nearly a century of having a 6% tax, the General Assembly reduced the rate to 5% in 2018. Last year, lawmakers passed a bill over Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto that would allow the income tax rate to be reduced by a half percentage point if certain general fund annual targets are met.
The state hit those targets to reduce the income tax rate to 4.5% for this year and 4% starting in 2024. House Bill 1, which passed the House last Thursday by a near-party line 79-19 vote, would codify those tax cuts into law.
The Kentucky Senate will consider the measure when the General Assembly session resumes next month. It’s expected to pass.
Republicans hold 80 of the 100 seats in the House and are unlikely to take up Willner’s bill. Willner and her bill’s supporters claim low-income families and retirees will end up paying more in taxes since last year’s tax reform package also added the 6% sales tax to a variety of products and services. They also fear a recession may lead to a drop in state revenue, leading to cuts to education and health services budgets.
Republicans and business groups have called for reducing the income tax to help the state attract more businesses and workers. They cite the population growth in states like Tennessee, which has no income tax. Tennessee had 3.9 million residents according to the 1970 Census, roughly 700,000 more than its neighbor to the north.
Last year, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Tennessee had nearly 7.1 million residents while Kentucky had just 4.5 million.