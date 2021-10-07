(The Center Square) – The law firm that represented Kentucky in the decade-long lawsuit against an online poker operator stands to receive up to $75 million of the $300 million settlement that was announced in the case last month.
Hurt, Deckard & May, PLLC will be able to collect a 25% fee based on the contract agreement the firm – then known as Hurt Crosbie and May – entered into the state’s justice cabinet in 2008. The Center Square received a copy of the firm’s contract and the settlement earlier this week through an open records request.
The contract provided the fee on a contingency basis “subject to the review and approval of the fee by the presiding court for reasonableness.” It also stipulated no travel or other expenses would be reimbursed unless specifically stated in the contract.
While the fee may seem high, it also covers the expenses the firm incurred over the length of the case covering such items as travel, securing co-counsel in other jurisdictions and case preparation.
A message to the law firm was not returned.
Daniel Wallach, a prominent gaming law attorney, told The Center Square the typical rate for contingency fee contracts runs between 30 and 33%.
At the time the state awarded the contract, officials in Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration were investigating offshore online poker sites that were breaking the law and allowing residents to play real-money games. Lawsuits against operators began in 2008, and in 2011, the state filed suit against PokerStars parent company.
In that suit, the state cited a law that dates back to the late 18th century allowing third parties to sue to recover gambling losses and collect triple damages.
Kentucky sought $290.2 million, which it claimed was the amount state residents lost playing at the site from 2007. PokerStars argued that figure did not include players’ winnings and that the actual loss was less than $20 million.
The state prevailed in Franklin Circuit Court in 2015, but Stars Interactive Holdings appealed and got the verdict reversed three years later in the appellate court. That prompted the state to take the case to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
Last December, the state’s top court in a 4-3 ruling reversed the appellate court’s decision. The commonwealth stood to receive more than $1.3 billion, factoring in the tripled award and interest accrued over the span of the case.
In late August, Flutter Entertainment, which had since purchased PokerStars, sought the U.S. Supreme Court to review what it called the “monstrous damages” awarded to the state.
The parties reached the $300 million settlement two weeks ago. Under the terms of the deal, both sides agreed not to seek any legal fees or costs from the other.
After the fee, the state will receive $225 million, which will be allocated to its general fund. Crystal Staley, communications director for current Gov. Andy Beshear, told The Center Square the state’s General Assembly will be able to fund such essential programs as education, health care and economic development.