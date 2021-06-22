(The Center Square) – Fruehauf Inc. plans to make its manufacturing return to the U.S. in Kentucky, according to a release from Gov. Andy Beshear. The maker of semi-trailers and other equipment plans to hire 288 workers at a plant in Bowling Green.
The 130-year-old company was created in Detroit. However, the company closed its last American plant in 1997. Since that time, Fruehauf, a subsidiary of Mexico-based Fultra Group, has kept its manufacturing operations south of the border.
The company has selected a spec building at the Kentucky Transpark to house its dry van trailer manufacturing facility. Fruehauf will invest $12 million in the plant.
The park’s location near Interstate 65 in “Automotive Alley” will help the company better serve its U.S. and Canadian customers.
“Fruehauf is the founder of semi-trailers and known the world over for their longstanding contribution to the automotive industry. We are delighted that they have chosen us for the site of their first U.S. manufacturing plant in 25 years,” Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon said.
Last month, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave preliminary approval for up to $4 million in tax incentives over 10 years.
Those incentives are based on the company meeting its planned $12 million investment and hiring 288 Kentuckians with an average hourly pay of $21 with benefits.
Fruehauf is one of more than three dozen auto-related companies to announce plans to either build a new facility or expand operations in Kentucky. Those projects have created more than 1,500 full-time jobs and attracted $360 million in investments.
Across all industries, Kentucky has landed expansion or new business opportunities valued at more than $2 billion since the start of the year. Those businesses plan to create more than 4,000 full-time jobs.
“The nearly 300 jobs to be created through this project will greatly benefit families in South Central Kentucky as we continue to attract quality opportunities for our people across the state as we sprint out of this pandemic,” Beshear said.