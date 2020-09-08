(The Center Square) – Kentucky tenants and landlords can receive monetary relief through the state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday.
Beshear said the state will use $15 million in CARES Act funding to help landlords be reimbursed for missed rent payments and tenants to pay a substantial portion of past-due rent and future rent. The state began accepting applications for the program Tuesday.
“As we continue to wage this battle against COVID-19, we must make sure renters have a home so they can be healthy at home, while also safeguarding landlords against undue financial hardships,” Beshear said in a news release. “When we come out of this global health crisis, we don’t want Kentuckians facing such insurmountable debt from their housing situation that they are unable to recover. This program will provide some much-needed relief to eligible tenants and property owners during these unprecedented times.”
Applications can be made at teamkyhherf.ky.gov. For approved applications, payments will be made directly to eligible landlords.
On Friday, Beshear updated his executive order on evictions to reflect the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s moratorium on residential evictions through Dec. 31.
The CDC order requires a tenant to sign and submit a declaration to a landlord about the inability to timely pay rent. That tenant cannot be evicted, according to the news release. However, the declaration does not relieve a tenant from paying rent. It allows landlords to charge and collect fees, penalties and interest but does not allow evictions for nonpayment or late payment of fees, penalties or interest.