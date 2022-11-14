(The Center Square) – Just days after Republican state lawmakers added on to their majorities in the Kentucky General Assembly, a Franklin County judge gave them another win as he ruled the districts they drew for the state House and U.S. congressional districts were valid.
Earlier this year, the Kentucky Democratic Party filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the districts, accusing Republicans of gerrymandering.
While Franklin Circuit Judge Thomas Wingate said in his ruling the two maps were drawn to give Republicans an edge, he said that policy does not go against the state’s constitution.
Democrats are expected to appeal the decision.
State House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said Wingate’s ruling “confirms” that the Republicans followed the law when designing districts.
He added the ruling was the first time in decades that a redistricting plan had been upheld in the courts.
“These plans are the product of a committed effort to meet all considerations while maximizing every community’s influence to the greatest extent possible,” Osborne said. “Despite that commitment and the involvement of countless stakeholders in an extremely thorough process, there were those who chose to play politics with the situation and falsely claim the plans were unconstitutional.”
Nothing changed in the U.S. House races as all five Republican incumbents held their redesigned districts. The state’s Third District, which covers most of Louisville, remained in Democratic hands as state Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey, D-Louisville, beat GOP candidate Stuart Ray to succeed retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth.
Republicans entered last week’s election holding 75 of the 100 seats and beat five Democratic incumbents to expand their advantage. One of those defeated was Minority Whip Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg.
In a post-election statement Wednesday, state House Democratic leaders blamed the losses on a combination of factors, including the maps they said they were confident would get tossed “in the weeks ahead” by the court system.
Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, was not a part of the lawsuit challenging the districts. Still, he said during a press conference he felt the Republicans “clearly engaged” in gerrymandering and that their decision to divide several cities within the state would lead to those municipalities becoming disenfranchised at the state level.
“This is one of those things where other states have gone to a nonpartisan redistricting group, and that’s what I would support,” Beshear said. “Let’s just do it right for democracy.”