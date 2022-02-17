(The Center Square) – Republicans in Kentucky scored the first victory in the legal battle over redistricting when a Franklin Circuit Judge on Thursday denied Democrats a temporary injunction against maps GOP lawmakers drew for state house, state senate and congressional races.
In his ruling, Judge Thomas Wingate said Democratic lawmakers and the state party failed to demonstrate the court had the authority to reopen filing deadlines or create new ones and order candidates to refile for districts that have not yet been established.
“The court respects Kentucky’s strong separation of powers and will not usurp the role of the General Assembly and legislate from the bench,” Wingate wrote.
The decision does not, however, end the case. Wingate also ruled against a motion by Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams, who wanted the case dismissed.
Nonetheless, Adams heralded Wingate’s ruling, saying he was grateful the judge said a ruling for the Democrats would “throw the election process into disarray.”
“Gov. (Andy) Beshear worked with me in good faith to ensure a smooth election in 2020,” Adams said in his statement. “Now, I urge his party to act in good faith to ensure a smooth election in 2022 by dropping this reckless lawsuit.”
Republicans, who hold large majorities in the General Assembly, passed new districts based on the 2020 Census. Democrats objected the new state house could reduce minority representation.
They also criticized how maps for the state’s six congressional seats were drawn. In particular, they challenged the first district. The new version of the district starts in the far western part of the state and runs along the Tennessee state line. It then shoots north to include a portion of Franklin County, between Louisville and Lexington.
Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said in a statement that Wingate refused “to serve as the ringmaster of a three-ring circus” by scuttling the approved maps.
“The court rightly identified KDP’s lack of timeliness, as the filing deadline had passed,” Stivers said.
The deadline to file for elections was Jan. 26. Kentucky will hold its primaries May 17 for the November general election.