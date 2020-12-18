(The Center Square) – Kentucky joined 37 other states Thursday in suing Google for what it says is anticompetitive conduct. It’s the second lawsuit Kentucky has joined this month against a massive internet company.
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, in joining the lawsuit, alleges Google illegally maintains its monopoly power over general search engines and advertising markets with a series of anticompetitive and exclusionary contracts and conducts.
Because of that, according to Cameron, the company competes directly against the buyers and sellers they separately represent, while operating the largest exchange of digital advertising.
“Google’s anticompetitive and deceptive business practices related to online advertising have harmed consumers and businesses, and they have no place in Kentucky’s marketplace,” Cameron said. “We joined the lawsuit to restore free-market competition within the online display advertising industry, and to ensure Google complies with state and federal laws.”
The states’ lawsuit is consistent with the lawsuit filed by the U.S. Department of Justice in October, which says Google improperly maintains its monopoly power in general search and search advertising with the use of exclusionary agreements.
However, the states go further by saying the company discriminates against specialized search sites, such as those that provide travel, home repair or entertainment services, and it puts users of its search-advertising management tool at a disadvantage.
In early December, Cameron announced the state was joining dozens of other agencies across the U.S. in a lawsuit that takes aim at social media giant Facebook for its size and dominance in the marketplace.
Cameron said that, in an effort to maintain its market dominance in social networking, Facebook uses a variety of methods to slow or stop competing services.