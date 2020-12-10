(The Center Square) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the state was joining dozens of other agencies across the U.S. in a lawsuit that takes aim at social media giant Facebook for its size and dominance in the marketplace.
Cameron said there have been a number of concerns with the company, founded more than a decade-and-a-half-ago. Among them: anti-competitive allegations, monetizing consumer data, stifling innovation and privacy breaches.
“Our office joined this bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from across the country to bring this lawsuit and protect Kentucky consumers from Facebook’s anticompetitive business practices,” Cameron said. “Facebook’s conduct has harmed consumers and small business, and we’re working alongside our state and federal partners, like the FTC, to put an end to these practices and ensure Facebook operates ethically in the marketplace.”
Facebook in recent years has faced criticism for its handling of user information. The Cambridge Analytica scandal in early 2018 placed the company under a microscope after it became known millions of users’ personal data was acquired without their consent and, in turn, became a tool for targeted political advertising.
Cameron said that, in an effort to maintain its market dominance in social networking, Facebook uses a variety of methods to slow or stop competing services. Two of the most utilized, he said have to be buy smaller and potential rivals before they became a threat or two “squash” third-party developers that Facebook invited to use its platform if they showed signs of gaining market traction.
Separately, but in coordination with the states, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Facebook in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The state-backed lawsuit is headed by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and an executive committee that includes attorneys general from California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.
Facebook, in a statement posted to Twitter, argued that all of its acquisitions had already been subject to government review.
“Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard to the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day,” the company wrote.