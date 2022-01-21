(The Center Square) – In almost whirlwind fashion, the Kentucky House of Representatives on Thursday passed a two-year budget plan by an 85-8 vote just hours after it cleared a House committee.
House Bill 1 now heads to the state Senate, where members will likely make some changes to the spending plan. Should that happen, lawmakers from both chambers would need to establish a conference committee to reach a final agreement.
Some eyebrows were raised a couple of weeks ago in the Republican-led House when Appropriations and Revenue Committee Chairman Jason Petrie, R-Elkton, filed HB1 in advance of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget address.
However, he and other House leaders said they had been calling on the Beshear administration to cooperate with them over the summer as members started putting together their plan for the 2023 and 2024 fiscal years.
The House budget plan calls for state employees to receive a 6% raise in the upcoming fiscal year, which starts in July. The second year of the budget calls on the state’s personnel cabinet to review and adjust pay scales accordingly for state workers.
Petrie said they asked for that information and wanted it by last September. It never came, he added. Despite that, Petrie said lawmakers needed to act because state workers needed help.
“We’ve got 7% inflation this one year,” Petrie said after the floor vote Thursday. “That’s basically a huge pay cut for a lot of people.”
Beshear’s budget proposal called for 5% raises for state workers effective May 1.
In the bill that passed Thursday, the executive branch budget faces a $2 million per month penalty if officials do not give their recommendations to lawmakers by July.
Some state employees will receive larger raises. State police troopers and motor vehicle inspectors will get a $15,000 pay increase, while state police telecommunicators will get $8,000.
The governor’s budget also called for the state police raises. However, one area where the two proposals diverged was on raises for teachers and school officials.
Beshear wanted to give all school personnel a minimum 5% pay increase. The House plan instead proposes to give money to each district and let those officials decide how to allocate that money. Petrie said there is “sufficient funding” for districts to address needs and give teachers a raise.
Minority Whip Angie Hatton, D-Whitesburg, voted for the bill. However, she felt excluding teachers from the mandatory raise provisions was insulting.
“They’ve had probably the hardest year they’ve ever had teaching, trying to navigate NTI and balancing their own families’ needs and illnesses… and in a year like that, it feels like surely we could mandate raises for them as well,” Hatton said on the House floor.
With the Senate receiving the budget bill on Friday, chances are very strong that lawmakers will wrap up the budget negotiations well before lawmakers break for the veto period that’s set to start on March 31.
Doing that would allow the General Assembly to come back on April 13 for the final two days and override any vetoes Beshear issues on the budget.
However, House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, said that while GOP lawmakers put together their budget without getting the input they wanted from Beshear, they’re still willing to talk with him about it to possibly avoid the need for vetoes and overriding votes.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean that we agree on everything or that we’re going to agree on everything,” the speaker told reporters after the floor vote. “We likely won’t, but it just makes things easier if we can have those conversations.”