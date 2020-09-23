(The Center Square) – The hotel industry, usually a major job and tax generator, is among the industries most impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Kentucky hotels, like those nationally, have been devastated as travel and tourism traffic dropped off. Nowhere was this more evident than Derby weekend when a popular Louisville hotel that would have been at full occupancy any other year reported an occupancy rate in the teens.
"Although devastated, the industry is by no means defeated and eventually it will return," Hank Phillips, president and CEO of the Kentucky Travel Industry Association, told The Center Square.
Earlier in the pandemic, the American Hotel and Lodging Association projected a Kentucky hotel job loss of 40,000. While there has been some improvement, the industry unemployment rate still hovers around 25% in Kentucky, Phillips said.
"According to the Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet, tourism generated $800 million in 2019 in local and state tax revenue," Phillips said. "A conservative estimate would be that at a minimum half or $400 million of that will have been lost this year."
In the wake of the crisis, hoteliers have dramatically slashed costs, including personnel, while continuing to ensure the health and safety of their guests and employees. Phillips said that because they are working with skeleton staffs, in many cases, general managers of large hotels have been put in the trenches, working the front desk, driving vans, cleaning rooms and cooking. Until corporate, group and event business returns in force, very little change is expected.
Nationally, one in four hotels were unable to pay their mortgages. The situation is no different in Kentucky, with hotel managers who have Commercial Mortgage Backed Security financing experiencing this particular struggle.
"It is important for policy makers as well as the public to understand that our ‘return’ is not strictly that of a standalone industry, rather that of an industry that is a driver of both the Kentucky and national economy," Phillips said. "Full recovery of neither will occur in the absence of a full recovery of the travel and tourism industry."
Some of the suggestions to the Kentucky congressional delegation include allowing small businesses who have already receieved a PPP loan to apply for a second loan, expanding the PPP through the end of the year, expanding PPP eligibility to destination marketing organizations, providing safe harbor to businesses who follow proper health and safety guidelines, and various tax credit adjustments.
"There is no doubt that eventually business will return to normal," Phillips said. "This industry is too resilient and the innate need among people to travel is too deep-set to think otherwise. The question is how long will it take."