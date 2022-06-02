(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Kentucky shot up Wednesday, as AAA announced the state set a record high price for a gallon of regular unleaded.
Wednesday's statewide average price was $4.422, up more than 11.5 cents from Tuesday. Average prices from $4.109 a gallon in Marion County in Central Kentucky to a high of $4.771 65 miles away in Louisville.
While the statewide average is still about a quarter cheaper than the national average of $4.671, the price is still starting to creep into an uncomfortable range for many Kentucky drivers.
“So far, the pent-up urge to travel caused by the pandemic outweighs high pump prices for many consumers,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “But 67% of drivers recently surveyed told us they would change their driving habits if gas hit $4.50 a gallon. That number rises to 75% at $5 a gallon. If pump prices keep rising, will people alter their summer travel plans? That remains to be seen.”
If those surveyed follow through on changing their driving plans, that could impact vacation plans for many Kentuckians.
According to Kiplinger.com, there are several factors behind the rapid spike in gas prices, including decreased production since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and U.S. policies designed to move away from fossil fuel consumption.
Gas prices are up nearly 60 cents per gallon or more than 15.5% than a month ago. This time last year, Kentucky drivers were paying an average of $2.899 for a gallon of regular unleaded.
For those drivers looking to save at the pump, AAA recommends they keep their vehicle in good running order and avoid buying gas when a delivery truck is filling up the station’s tanks.
“Recent deliveries stir up sediment, which can clog your fuel filter,” AAA states.
Also, drivers should avoid rolling down windows while driving, which decreases a car’s fuel efficiency. Driving at speeds above 60 miles per hour will also likely consume more gas, as will driving on tires that are not properly inflated.