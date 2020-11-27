(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s state-managed roads rank fourth in the nation, according to an analysis from the Reason Foundation.
The 25th Annual Highway Report benchmarks the condition and cost-effectiveness of state highways in 13 categories, which include pavement condition, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, traffic fatalities and spending per mile based on spending and performance data submitted by state highway agencies to the federal government for 2018.
“In safety and performance categories, Kentucky ranks 45th overall in fatality rate, 25th in structurally deficient bridges, 13th in traffic congestion, 19th in urban interstate pavement condition and 17th in rural interstate pavement condition,” according to the report.
“On spending, Kentucky ranks 10th in total spending per mile and 10th in capital and bridge costs per mile.”
Baruch Feigenbaum is lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at Reason Foundation.
“To improve in the rankings, Kentucky needs to improve its fatality rate,” Feigenbaum said in the report. “Kentucky is in the bottom 20 of all states for its overall and urban fatality rates.”
Kentucky’s overall highway performance is better than Indiana (32nd), Ohio (13th) and Virginia (21st).
“Kentucky is roughly equivalent to comparable states like Missouri (ranks 2nd) and Tennessee (ranks 7th), Feigenbaum said.
The report concludes North Dakota, Missouri and Kansas manage the top-three state-highway systems. New Jersey, Alaska, Delaware and Massachusetts have the worst-performing state highway systems, according to Reason.