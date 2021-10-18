(The Center Square) – Kentuckians looking for health care options now have a chance to review plans that will be available on a state-based exchange revived by Gov. Andy Beshear.
Friday started a review period on kynect.ky.gov for residents to identify coverage options available to them. The enrollment period will begin Nov. 1 and run through Jan. 15, and plans bought through Kynect will be effective starting Jan. 1.
Beshear announced last year he would seek federal approval to reinstate the individual offerings on the exchange. Earlier this month, he revealed the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services approved the state’s plans.
“Making sure all Kentuckians have access to affordable health care coverage helps further strengthen our economy and our families by reducing the consequences of being uninsured,” the governor said in a statement.
Allowing Kentuckians to get insurance through the state site instead of the federal exchange is expected to save individuals about $15 million, the governor’s statement said. That’s due to a surcharge that’s added on plans purchased through the federal exchange.
Kynect will offer plans statewide through Anthem, and CareSource will have coverage options available for residents in 100 counties. WellCare of Kentucky, Passport Health Plan by Molina, Aetna and United Healthcare will also offer plans in select areas.
Individuals will also be able to purchase a vision plan and determine if they can qualify for Medicaid or a subsidy for their premiums.
The exchange will also include resources to help people secure veterans’ benefits, job training, transportation, food or help with utility bills.
Beshear’s father, Steve Beshear, established the exchange in October 2013 when he was governor. The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act passed by Congress in 2010 gave states the right to set up their own marketplaces for people and families not covered by an employer-based coverage plan.
It was considered one of the early successes of Obamacare as more than 400,000 Kentuckians purchased insurance through the online marketplace.
The exchange remained operational after Matt Bevin became governor in 2015.By the next year, however, the Republican secured federal approval to end the individual plan options on the site and offer only insurance for small businesses. He said he considered the state-based program unnecessary since the federal government offered one as well.
The Small Business Health Options Program (SHOP) will remain on the exchange, the younger Beshear said. It will offer plans for companies needing coverage for 2 to 50 workers.