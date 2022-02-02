(The Center Square) – Two statewide organizations are calling on Kentucky lawmakers to take divergently different paths when it comes to tax reform.
With 40 days left in the General Assembly’s session this year, it’s expected tax reform will be brought up before lawmakers adjourn in mid-April. However, they have not shared a lot of details on what that will mean.
On Monday, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce said reducing and phasing out the income tax was one of its top priorities. That was mentioned in a chamber report Monday that supplements a Tax Foundation report from November.
“As Kentuckians, we have long stood by and watched as no-income-tax states like Tennessee and Florida have grown and attracted new opportunities for their residents, often at the expense of the Commonwealth,” Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts said in a statement. “The data is clear: to outcompete other states for growth in an economy as mobile and fluid as today’s, we need a tax code that is up to the challenge.”
The income tax stands at 5%. It was at 6% before the Republican-led legislature passed tax reform policies in 2018 and 2019.
The chamber’s report states that income tax-free states like Florida, Tennessee and Texas saw population increases that were exponentially higher than Kentucky over the last 20 years. It also expects that trend to continue, with increased opportunities for remote work driving people to live in those states.
Chamber officials see a correlation between population growth and economic growth in states without an income tax. The report says states without an income tax grew 56% faster economically over the past decade than states that collected income taxes.
Kentucky’s economy grew by 21.1% from 2000 to 2020. Over the same period, Washington state’s grew by 74.2%, and Texas saw its rise by 70.6%.
However, while the chamber is pushing for a repeal of the income tax, the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy cites an Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy study found the nine states with the highest income tax rates outperformed the nine states without income taxes in terms of gross domestic product and average income growth.
In addition, KCEP Executive Director Jason Bailey said in an op-ed piece earlier this month that any cuts in income tax rates would have to be offset by larger increases in sales taxes. Dropping the income tax rate to 4 percent would require pushing the sales tax from 6% to 7.4%, and that would also mean lower-income Kentuckians would bear the brunt of those measures.
That’s why KCEP is urging lawmakers in Frankfort to focus on capping deductions for high-income earners.
“When states close loopholes and eliminate tax breaks for the wealthy and well-connected, they are able to put that money into early childhood education, infrastructure, clean air and water and more,” Bailey wrote. “That spurs state growth by improving quality of life, fostering innovation, supporting business formation and circulating dollars in local communities.”