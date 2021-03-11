(The Center Square) – The Kentucky General Assembly reconvened on Thursday as time starts to wind down on the 2021 session. With just six legislative days left, lawmakers are still trying to hammer out a one-year budget and pass other legislation before the session must end on March 30.
This week, lawmakers received a letter from the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce telling them that the business community needs legislative action on three key issues in the waning days. Those issues are unemployment insurance relief, COVID-19 liability protections and improving the state’s roads.
“As we start to emerge from the pandemic, Kentucky must be able to protect and create jobs, generate economic growth, and ensure future prosperity,” Chamber President and CEO Ashli Watts wrote in the letter. “Please don’t adjourn the legislative session for the year leaving us to just get by when what we need is bold leadership and growth.”
Regarding unemployment, Watts said the state’s businesses need relief. Many still face reduced sales and customer traffic. They need lawmakers help in order to avoid “another massive financial hit” in higher unemployment premiums.
Watts also called on lawmakers to pass Senate Bill 5, which would relieve businesses, churches, schools and organizations from liability in COVID-19 lawsuits. The bill does include an exception for businesses and others that were grossly negligent or intentionally failed to adhere to government orders.
“Kentucky businesses have worked diligently to protect Kentuckians and balance a new normal with many restrictions,” Watts said. “They stepped up to protect all Kentuckians and we must now protect them from losing everything due to costly legal battles while they try to follow ever-changing guidelines.”
SB 5 passed the senate on March 1 with a 24-11 vote. It awaits action in the House.
The chamber has been a leading proponent of a 10-cent increase in the gas tax, noting that many Kentucky industries rely on well-maintained roads in order to do business. That increase would also put the state closer in line with neighboring states that have the funding to build new roads and bridges as well.
Watts said properly funding infrastructure is a sound investment in the state’s economy.
Not all agree though that a gas tax increase is necessary.
On Thursday, Americans for Prosperity-Kentucky issued a statement calling on lawmakers to reject the increase.
“The last thing hardworking Kentuckians need right now is to pay more at the pump to get to work or to go buy groceries for their families,” AFP-KY State Director Mike Conway said. “It’s time for our lawmakers to make tough spending decisions and prioritize what matters most, rather than making Kentuckians pick up the tab.”