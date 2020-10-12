(The Center Square) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday he and his family would quarantine after they were exposed to a Kentucky State Police trooper who tested positive for COVID-19.
The incident occurred Saturday when the trooper, a member of the governor’s security team, drove with the Beshear family. That person learned of their diagnosis later that day.
In Sunday’s video statement, Beshear appeared alongside his son and said they were notified by contact tracers of their encounter.
“We're doing what those tracers ask us and others to do,” he said. “We're going to be quarantining until the Department for Public Health says that we've completed what we need to.”
Beshear is married and has a daughter as well. They were all in the car with the trooper, but all wore masks as well through the duration of the trip. All family members have been tested. None have received a positive test nor have any members encountered any COVID symptoms.
State DPH and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend individuals should stay in quarantine if they’ve been within six feet of a COVID-19 positive individual for more than 15 minutes.
The Beshear family’s encounter with COVID-19 comes as Kentucky is seeing an uptick in cases. More than 80,000 individuals have tested positive, and 1,252 have died from it.
On Sunday, the governor announced 852 new cases were reported, and the 7,675 cases reported within the last seven days marked a weekly record for the state.
DPH Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack said that the disease is spreading because of social gatherings across the state.
“With the disease so widespread in Kentucky now, the risk of all of us getting exposed is high if we don’t all do our part to socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene,” Stack said.
Even while in quarantine, Beshear said he plans to continue his afternoon COVID-19 updates. However, for this week at least, he’ll be doing them alone from a room at the Governor’s Mansion in Frankfort.