(The Center Square) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear sent a letter last week to Republican leaders in the General Assembly asking if they would be willing to forge a compromise on legislation lawmakers have passed that curbs his authority on emergency orders.
The Democratic governor has vetoed those bills. However, Republicans, who hold supermajorities in both the House and Senate, need just simple majorities in both to override those vetoes.
Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Frankfort and resume the 2021 session Tuesday.
The Lexington Herald-Leader, which obtained a copy of Beshear’s two-page letter earlier this week, reported the governor requested lawmakers hold off on legislation until after the COVID-19 emergency ends.
“To ‘mess’ with emergency powers that have helped us achieve this relative success would be like legislating troop movements and tactics in the middle of a battle,” Beshear wrote. “The inevitable result is less success and more casualties.”
Among the bills lawmakers passed earlier this month include Senate Bill 1, which restricts a governor’s emergency orders to 30 days. Lawmakers would have the power to extend the orders.
Republican lawmakers do not necessarily seem inclined to work with Beshear at this point.
“We will override his vetoes next week,” Senate Majority Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, told The Center Square by text Wednesday afternoon. “He’s ignored the General Assembly for nearly a year.”
State Rep. Savannah Maddox, R-Dry Ridge, posted a pointed tweet with a link to the Herald-Leader article Wednesday morning.
“Since the Governor seems to love mandates, I’m certain he will understand that we have a very clear mandate from our constituents to stand firm in limiting his power, and to be steadfast in putting a stop to his unilateral decision-making,” she wrote.
Beshear and Democrats have touted surveys indicating a majority of the public back the orders he’s issued since March. He’s also pointed to court rulings that have indicated he has the authority to make those decisions.
Still, Republicans and others have said he has been unwilling to communicate with lawmakers throughout the emergency, leading them to pass SB 1 and other bills that will restrict Beshear and future governors.
Beshear also faces an inquiry as some residents have accused him of acting beyond his authority. A state House committee is determining whether to recommend whether the chamber should impeach him.