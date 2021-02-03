(The Center Square) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wasted little time in filing a lawsuit in state court after the General Assembly voted to override his vetoes on bills to curb executive authority.
In a statement, Beshear said he’s seeking to keep in place the COVID-19 restrictions he’s enacted, noting the state has fared better than others.
“Today, the General Assembly attempted to surrender to COVID-19 and accept the casualties,” he said. “As your Governor, I cannot let this happen.”
Among the vetoes the General Assembly voted to override include Senate Bill 1, which limits the length of a governor’s executive order to 30 days. Only lawmakers would be able to extend the measure, and governors could not reissue a new order related to the same emergency unless the legislature authorizes it.
The House voted 69-20 Tuesday to override the veto. The Senate voted 29-8.
“To our small business owners, our restaurants, our families at home teaching their children right now ... the past 333 days have been tough on this state,” said state Sen. Matt Castlen, R-Owensboro, the main sponsor of SB 1. “We gladly look forward to having a seat at the table representing all corners of Kentucky in the decisions going forward.”
Veto overrides need only a simple majority in the General Assembly.
Lawmakers also voted overwhelmingly to override the veto on House Bill 1, which would allow businesses, schools and nonprofits to stay open as long as they met federal safety guidelines.
The vote in the House for HB 1 was 72-22, and the Senate voted 29-8.
“I think we should have a little voice in somethings that’s being said down here and I think it’s a responsibility of ours,” state Rep. Richard White, R-Morehead said.
In all, the Republican-dominated legislature rejected six vetoes issued by Beshear, a Democrat.
Other overrides included Senate Bill 2, which limits the timeframe for some administrative regulations to 30 days if they restrict mass gatherings or require quarantines.
Lawmakers also voted to override vetoes on House Bill 2, which gives the attorney general authority over abortion laws instead of the governor; House Bill 3, which makes changes to how civil cases against the state can be filed; and House Bill 5, which limits a governor’s authority to reorganize boards and commissions.