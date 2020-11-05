(The Center Square) – Despite business closures, job losses and increasing numbers in the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state’s budget will balance without any cuts.
“Today’s news means that critical areas such as education, health care and public safety will not suffer from midyear cuts, but will instead be fully supported at their budgeted amounts,” Beshear said.
Just a month ago, Kentucky lawmakers were told that state agencies were asked for tentative plans for an 8% spending reduction plan for the current. Beshear said, though, revenues are much better than expected.
The state’s recently released quarterly economic and review report showed higher than expected revenues for both the general fund and the road budget. In the general fund, first-quarter revenue came in 5.8% higher than a year ago. At the same time, the budget called for 0.3% growth.
Road fund money grew by 1.9% over last year.
“A number of factors helped in balancing the budget, including better-than-expected revenue collections through the first four months, which has been supported by federal COVID-19 relief payments to Kentucky’s businesses and individuals as well as the substantial investment in health care spending in response to the pandemic,” Beshear said.
Beshear also said flexibility in federal CARES Act money announced in early September also played a key role in keeping the budgets balanced.
He also announced his expectation of finishing the current fiscal year with $460 million in the state’s rainy day fund, the highest total for the fund in state history.