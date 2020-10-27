(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear wants schools to return to virtual learning, sports to stop and people to avoid restaurants and bars in 55 counties after the release of the latest COVID-19 numbers.
While classifying a list of restrictions as recommendations, Beshear said Monday’s cases were the highest ever on a Monday and hospitalizations and deaths are rising across Kentucky. A news release from his office said the new red zone recommendations provide direction on how communities can come together to defeat COVID-19.
“Every Kentuckian in a red zone county needs to work together to protect one another by following these recommendations,” Beshear said. “Now is not the time to give up – this is the time when more people are going to be at risk. It is a time when we need everyone to do better.”
Red Zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 residents. Currently, when a county turns red, the state asks schools to go virtual, sports to pause and visitations in long-term care facilities to be restricted.
More recommendations this week included:
- Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
- Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
- Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
- Order takeout; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
- Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
- Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
- Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
- Avoid non-essential activities outside the home
- Reduce overall activity and contacts and follow existing guidelines
“It is not a good time to be out in public. This is the most dangerous it has been in eight months,” Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department of Public Health, said. “The risk of you getting infected in the state of Kentucky has never been higher.”
The top counties with positive cases Monday were Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton and Floyd.