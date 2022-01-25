(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear gave his Monday press briefing virtually, attending from the governor’s mansion while in quarantine after his son tested positive for COVID-19.
Beshear said Will, 12, is fully vaccinated and recently received his booster. The governor admitted it’s “a little scary” to have one of his kids test positive, but he said his son was asymptomatic.
“We ran out right after the CDC provided that guidance (on boosters), and he’s shooting basketball right now like nothing ever happened,” Beshear told reporters Monday afternoon. “That’s the exact reason that we wanted to get them vaccinated, and now we want to do the responsible thing, and he does too, in that he doesn’t want to get any of his friends – vaccinated or unvaccinated – infected.”
Beshear, his wife and their daughter have tested negative. The governor said he’ll continue to test daily and his son will get tested again after the fifth day, per CDC guidelines.
The Beshear family is not alone when dealing with a child testing positive for the coronavirus. According to data released Monday by the state, about a quarter of the new daily cases are coming from children.
That trend comes as the state is experiencing a record high number of cases. For the week ending Sunday, Kentucky reported 81,473. That’s an increase of more than 9,000 from the record caseload set the week before.
More than 25,000 new cases were reported over the weekend, with 54 people dying from COVID.
State officials encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated, saying the vaccine provides the best defense against the virus. So far, though, less than 14 percent of Kentucky kids aged 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated. According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, 40 percent of kids age 12 to 15 and 44% of 16 and 17 years old are fully vaccinated.
“Vaccination provides assurance that children can remain in school and protected against COVID-19,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
Stack told reporters Monday there was good news and bad news about the current surge hitting the state. While the number of Kentuckians hospitalized due to COVID-19 was nearing the peaks established during last summer’s Delta variant wave, Stack said the Omicron variant isn’t as devastating on people’s lungs.
That means there are fewer people in intensive care beds or needing ventilators, he added.
“The problem, though, is we’re running out of health care workers,” Stack said. “So, there’s a lot of beds in hospitals, and there’s a lot of ventilators and a lot of other equipment but not a lot of people that operate all this stuff.”
While hospital staffing poses a problem, Beshear said data from other states shows Kentucky may be hitting its peak from the omicron wave.
He added he does not anticipate calling on more National Guard units to supplement medical workers at hospitals across the state. However, some currently deployed units may get reassigned depending on existing needs.
“Our hospitals right now are anticipating what we are,” the governor said. “That this may be the highest week followed by a decline, or at most, we’re hopefully looking at two weeks. So everybody is hunkered down, pushing through. Yes, there are real concerns about staffing, but there does appear to be some light at the end of the tunnel.”