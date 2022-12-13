(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s economic surge continued in November, and it’s causing state leaders to give another look at their projections for the rest of the year.
State Budget Director John Hicks announced revenues for the General Fund surpassed $1.2 billion for the month, a 5.3% increase from November 2021.
November marks the third consecutive month the state’s revenues have topped the $1 billion mark, and through the first five months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, General Fund receipts are up 6.4%.
And when discounting a one-time $300 million settlement the state received last year from the PokerStars lawsuit, the year-to-year growth approaches nearly 11%.
“The 5.3% growth rate for the month was spearheaded by 9.4% growth in sales and gross receipts taxes,” Hicks said in a statement. “In addition to the 8.5% growth in the sales and use tax, many of the excise taxes had strong, double-digit months of growth.”
The Kentucky Lottery also saw revenues grow by 6% last month, thanks likely to the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot that went out on Nov. 8. For the first five months of the fiscal year, the lottery’s proceeds to the state are up 6.6%.
Hicks said the continued strong growth is dictating budget officials get back together.
“Given the strong year-to-date performance of the General Fund, the state’s forecasting entity (the Consensus Forecasting Group) will convene on Dec. 14 to revise the FY23 and FY24 official General Fund estimates,” he said.
The state’s Road Fund, which is kept separate from the General Fund, also saw an increase from last year. The $142.3 million generated in November was a 6.2% increase from November 2021.
After a sluggish start to the year for the Road Fund – thanks in part to Gov. Andy Beshear suspending an increase in the gas tax – the fund is up just 2.3% from last year. According to the release from Hicks, for the state to meet the forecast of $1.72 billion in Road Fund revenues for the fiscal year, the state must see 3% growth over the rest of the fiscal year.