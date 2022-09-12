(The Center Square) – Kentucky’s economy keeps rolling along. According to a release Monday by the Office of the State Budget Director, receipts for the state’s General Fund nearly hit $1 billion for August.
At $999.2 million, August’s revenues were up 6.6% from August 2021. Combined with July’s 9.7% increase from last year, the general fund is up 8.2% over the first two months of the fiscal year.
The fund currently stands at $2.08 billion, up from $1.92 billion for July and August of last year.
“General Fund receipts in August are typically heavily weighted by sales and withholding collections, which made up 86% of the revenues for the month,” State Budget Director John Hicks said in a statement Monday.
Withholding rose by 4.4% in August compared to last year, while sales tax revenues rose by 12.6% over the same timeframe. It’s the third straight month sales taxes have risen by double digits.
Through the first two months of the fiscal year, Kentucky has collected $947.8 million, nearly $105 million more than the same period from last year.
The start of the fiscal year has been so strong that Hicks said the state could miss revenues for the rest of the fiscal year by as much as 8.6% and still meet the estimated $14.06 billion Hicks’ office estimated for the 2022-23 fiscal year back in last December.
That would seemingly bode well for Kentucky residents to see their personal income tax rates decline even more in the years to come. Last month, state officials confirmed to legislative leaders that the general fund’s performance was strong enough to enact a .5-percentage-point tax cut, meaning the rate effective for this upcoming Jan. 1 will be 4.5%.
While the general fund receipts have been strong, the state’s road fund continues to lag. Kentucky’s motor fuels tax fell by nearly $1.7 million from August 2021, and license and privilege taxes dropped by 19.6% to $19.8 million.
Those misses led budget officials to report collections for the road fund totaling $145.7 million in August, compared to $148.3 million for the same month last year.
Through the first two months, the road fund stands at $28