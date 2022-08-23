(The Center Square) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Tuesday afternoon announced a special session of the General Assembly will start at noon Wednesday regarding the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky last month.
In a video statement, the governor said the purpose of the session will be to establish a fund to help cover the costs of recovery and cleanup, similar to one the legislature set up earlier this year for western Kentucky communities hit by tornadoes last December.
Beshear said lawmakers will also need to pass legislation helping school systems impacted by the floods.
Periods of sustained rains and occasional storms hit southeastern Kentucky starting on July 25, and within a couple of days, large areas of the region were underwater, with homes and vehicles washed away. The state has reported 39 fatalities due to the disaster.
Through last week, FEMA has approved more than $40 million in individual assistance to homeowners and families in 12 counties that have been approved for disaster relief.
“We’re working to provide government services, and we are pushing FEMA harder than they have ever been pushed before to respond and help our people,” the governor said. “But we know that more is needed.”
Under Kentucky’s constitution, only the governor can call lawmakers into a special session. The next regular session of the General Assembly will not start until January.
Beshear, a Democrat, and leaders in the Republican-led General Assembly began discussions for a special session shortly after the flooding hit the state.
“Throughout these weeks, they have been productive conversations - not bipartisan, nonpartisan - about how we help these communities and ensure our counties and cities don’t go bankrupt and that our utilities don’t have to raise rates on families already hurting just to repair and replace necessary infrastructure,” Beshear said.