(The Center Square) – A government fund established last spring with donations to help Kentuckians facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic passed $1 million in dispersed aide, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced.
Gov. Andy Beshear created the fund in March as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. It accepts donations and works through Kentucky’s Community Action Network. Applications for help are submitted online. It provides vouchers for up to $1,000 for things like rent, mortgage assistance, food and groceries, and utilities.
“I heard about a single mom from Wayne County. She lost her job as a data entry operator when COVID hit,” Coleman said. “She soon fell behind on her utility bills. She heard about the Team Kentucky Fund, applied and received assistance. Her utility bills were paid, and she said it was a big relief that she didn’t have to worry about those on top of everything else.”
Also, Beshear said Kentucky is on track to have the state’s largest week in terms of coronavirus cases to date. In his daily report, he cited 884 newly reported cases. More than 100 of those were children.
“This is about 20 cases than we had this day last week. It’s about 200 more than we had in the two preceding weeks before that,” Beshear said. “It gives you can idea again that even excluding some of the backlog cases that came in [Wednesday], we are unfortunately on track to have the single largest week thus far in this epidemic.”
Kentucky also reported 11 new deaths due to COVID-19. The majority of those deaths were people over 60 years old. However, one was a 31-year-old man from Warren County and another was a 58-year-old man from Jefferson County.