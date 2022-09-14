(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Exposition Center is in line to undergo a large-scale renovation, and legislative leaders met with the state Fair Board to outline what might be involved in the public-private partnership that could cost the state upwards of $400 million.
The center is home to the Kentucky State Fair and several large national trade shows, but some facilities still in use at the complex date back to its 1956 opening. With about 1.3 million square feet, it ranks as the sixth largest expo center in the country. Still, fair board leaders, who manage the Louisville facility, have said other communities have invested millions into upgrading their venues.
In renderings unveiled at a press conference, officials showed what the future of the 500-acre complex could look like. There was talk of creating a youth sports park with at least 12 full-sized fields that could be converted into double the number of youth fields for soccer, field hockey or lacrosse tournaments.
“We want to drive more and more people here,” said Dr. Mark Lynn, who chairs the Kentucky State Fair Board. “We want to drive for revenue here, because why? It will drive more jobs here, will drive more growth here. It’ll be great for Louisville. It’ll be great for Jefferson County. Great for the state.”
Besides the Kentucky State Fair, the center plays host to several major events annually, including the North American International Livestock Exposition, the Street Rod Nationals and the National Farm Machinery Show. It also holds two major multi-day concert festivals, both of which will take place this month, and it’s also home to the Kentucky Kingdom amusement park.
In the past General Assembly session, Kentucky lawmakers approved $200 million in funding for the center, with $180 million allocated for renovations and additions to existing structures. That $180 million will require a 50% match, Lynn said.
David Wallace, who chairs the board’s “P3” (public-private partnership) committee, said there was “tons” of interest already from private investors, especially regarding the sports fields.
State Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said the sports fields could make the Exposition Center a regional draw, attracting families and teams from states across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast to stay in area hotels and dine in nearby restaurants.
The expansion and renovation work will also occur over at least two or three phases, and while Lynn would like to start work in late 2023, he added “they’re a long way” from breaking ground on what could be a $300 million to $400 million investment for the state.
Stivers called the $180 million “a down payment” and that it serves as an investment in Louisville.
“For Kentucky to be strong, Louisville has to be strong,” he said.