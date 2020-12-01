(The Center Square) – Kentucky could receive its first round of a new COVID-19 vaccine as early as mid-December, Gov. Andy Beshear said, and health care workers and long-term care facilities will be first in line.
Beshear expects to receive 38,000 doses this month but added the number could change.
“Those will be provided to 38,000 individuals,” Beshear said. “We can go ahead and provide the first of these shots, and then we will receive the booster shots about three weeks later. We will be ready on moment one that we’re able to provide these vaccines.”
The separate vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna each require an initial shot followed by a booster shot.
Beshear said the state’s top goal is reducing COVID-19 deaths, adding 66% of the state's deaths related to the novel coronavirus come from long-term care facilities. He said the vaccine could begin reducing the state’s death toll beginning in January, and because long-term care residents often require the most care, the vaccine could help reduce the virus’ impact on the health care system.
“Every week we do not vaccinate long-term care residents, we lose them. With vaccines, we can provide such better protection to those individuals,” Beshear said. “We’ve been taking aggressive steps since the beginning of the virus, committed to fighting back, not surrendering to it or accepting avoidable loss.”
Also, the state is part of an end-to-end exercise with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Pfizer and McKesson to test one shipment of an empty thermal shipping container and a mock ancillary kit to one clinic site, the University of Kentucky Medical Center. The idea is to help the state prepare for the first vaccine distribution.
“This is an extensive process in play here. First of all, these companies had to build these vaccines, they had to do research, they had to demonstrate that they were safe,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health. “Concurrently, we’ve had to consider how we will use these vaccines when very small quantities are available at the beginning, but there are many, many people who need the vaccine.”