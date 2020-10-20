(The Center Square) – A directive in place to eliminate utility disconnections for Kentuckians during the COVID-19 pandemic will end soon, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
However, plans are in place to help those who continue to struggle with utility payments.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission said it’s ending its moratorium on disconnections Tuesday for nonpayment for utilities it regulates. Beshear signed an executive order that ends the statewide moratorium Nov. 6.
That order, though, also designated $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund, which provides help for those at risk of natural gas, water, wastewater or electric service disconnection.
Instead of sending money to customers, approved relief will be sent for the customer to the utility.
“Customers will apply through Community Action of Kentucky, but the funds will go directly to the utility,” Beshear said. “Community Action administers the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program of LIHEAP and is accustomed to assisting Kentuckians in paying their utility bills. While this is a difficult time for many Kentuckians, this is another resource for our families.”
Beshear’s announcement came during his daily COVID-19 news conference, which took place remotely while he and his family remain self-quarantined in the governor’s mansion after being potentially exposed to the virus Oct. 10 by a member of Beshear’s security detail.
Beshear and his family continue to test negative. He plans to remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department of Health.