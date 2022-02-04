(The Center Square) – Kentucky is in line to receive nearly $104 million from the federal government to clean up abandoned gas and oil wells across the state.
The funding comes from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act that Congress passed and President Biden signed into law late last year. Kentucky was one of 26 states applying for funding to plug its old wells.
Based on a release from the U.S. Department of the Interior, only seven states were deemed eligible for more funding.
According to a statement from Gov. Andy Beshear, the state has used its own fund established in 1990 to cap old wells. Since 1984, the state has taken care of more than 4,100.
Officials say there are 14,367 known abandoned wells across the state. That number continues to change as residents and inspectors identify new wells on a regular basis.
Rebecca Goodman, Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet Secretary, called the federal government’s decision a “shot in the arm” for the Division of Oil and Gas, which is responsible for handling the wells.
“This additional money will allow the division to make significant progress in plugging these wells,” Goodman said.
In the Interior Department’s statement, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland said that the federal government is committed to getting the states the money as quickly as possible.
Federal officials will advise participating states on how they can receive the funding for which they’re eligible. In all, the 26 states will be eligible to receive $1.15 billion in funds.
Of Kentucky’s neighboring states, Ohio received the largest award, estimated at $256 million.
West Virginia is eligible for $141.9 million, while Illinois is eligible for $61.9 million. Missouri stands to receive $51.9 million, while Indiana is slated to get $39.1 million.
Texas is in line to receive the largest share at $343.7 million, and Pennsylvania was next in line at $330.6 million. Ohio’s allocation was the third-highest.
The Interior Department said those figures will change as more data from states becomes available.
Besides the number of abandoned wells and the projected costs to remediate the land, federal officials also considered the number of jobs each state lost from March 2020 to November 2021 in determining the award estimations.
“Cleaning up these wells helps our environment and economy by creating good-paying jobs in communities that need them,” Beshear said.