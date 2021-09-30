(The Center Square) – Kentucky once again finds itself receiving a failing grade in an annual report by Truth in Accounting that reviews financial information for all 50 states.
The 2021 Financial State of the States report, released Tuesday, indicated that the state finished the 2020 fiscal year needing $32.1 billion to cover all of its obligations. That represented a taxpayer burden of $26,000, a representation of what the state owes per taxpayer.
According to the report’s grading scale, any state with a burden greater than $20,000 per taxpayer received a failing grade.
In all, 39 states could not meet all of their obligations, with the average taxpayer burden at $9,300. That was an increase of $2,000 from the previous year.
For the third consecutive year, the Bluegrass State ranked 44th in the nation in the study. While the overall amount outstanding dropped by roughly $600 million from last year’s report, the state’s taxpayer burden actually rose by 5.4% over the same period.
Like most states, Kentucky did not have the funds to weather the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic swoon that followed as businesses were forced to close or reduce operations to comply with government mandates.
“The majority of states were financially unprepared for any crisis,” Sheila Weinberg, founder and CEO of Truth in Accounting, said in a statement. “When states can’t pay their bills, taxpayers are on the hook.”
The state did receive billions in funding from federal COVID relief bills, such as the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan Act, to cover many of the shortfalls. However, the primary problems stem from not having enough money to cover its obligations to retirees.
Truth in Accounting noted the market crash that occurred between February and April of last year had a profound effect on state-managed retirement funds. The markets did eventually recover, but not until late in the calendar year, when states like Kentucky had already started the 2021 fiscal year.
Kentucky did fare far better than the average state when it came to funding retiree health care plans. It was able to cover 43 cents for each dollar obligated, more than five times the national average.
It did not fare as well, though, for pension benefits. Kentucky could only cover 46 cents per dollar obligated. The national average was 64 cents.
The report also found that Kentucky’s taxpayer burden far exceeded all but one of its neighboring states.
To the south, Tennessee was one of only 11 states to finish the year with a surplus. At $4,400 per taxpayer, the Volunteer State ranked sixth-best in the nation and earned a “B.”
Virginia and Indiana both reported modest taxpayer burdens, with Virginia ranking No. 12 at $300 per taxpayer and Indiana next at $900. Both were among 14 states earning a “C” grade.
Ohio, at $5,400, ranked No. 26, while West Virginia came in 29th with a taxpayer burden of $8,100. Both states received a “D.”
Only Illinois fared worse than Kentucky. Its taxpayer burden came in third-worst at $57,000.