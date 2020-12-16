(The Center Square) - Distilleries and breweries in Kentucky now have a new way to sell their products and wineries just expanded their marketplace thanks to a state law passed earlier this year.
On Monday, Kentucky state Rep. Adam Koenig placed an online order for a bottle of Angel’s Envy bourbon, the first such purchase in the state. The Erlanger Republican sponsored House Bill 415, which passed the General Assembly in March and allows breweries, distilleries and wineries to ship products directly to in-state customers who live where package sales are legal as well as to customers in other states that have reciprocal laws.
Koenig, co-chair the Interim Joint Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations Committee, placed the order moments after the legislative panel signed off on regulations created by the state’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Board.
The new law allows distilleries and breweries to finally join the digital age. A law passed two years ago allowed them to finally be able to ship products to customers but those individuals had to physically order the products onsite.
“These changes have been a long time coming but I think it is particularly meaningful that it is implemented now, after so many of these companies have stepped up to manufacture hand sanitizer and other products to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Koenig said. “They answered the call in a powerful way.”
For years, Kentucky’s wineries had been able to sell online to in-state residents in wet counties as well as to certain states that allowed online shipments. But Allen Dossey, owner of Purple Toad Winery in Paducah, said the new law lets him sell in states like New York, which only allowed sales from states with reciprocity laws.
Dossey, who also serves as president of the Kentucky Wineries Association, said the law also allows a Kentucky resident who wants a Cabernet Sauvignon from Sonoma County or the Napa Valley in California to be able to get that online.
“We really look at it as being a restraint of trade,” Dossey told The Center Square. “If you buy a suit, clothing or whatever, you don't tell somebody that's got to be made in Kentucky. So, why would alcohol be any different?”
Of course, it will also help Kentucky businesses, too. On Tuesday, Dossey said he had six people working nonstop to box shipments of wine to customers.
Dossey said his western Kentucky winery, the largest in the state, sells about 170,000 gallons. He expects the new law to help increase sales by about 20 percent.
He also received his distiller’s license last month. Distilleries across the state have emerged as popular tourist attractions in recent years as interest in bourbon has grown. Now, instead of just making sales at the end of tours, those businesses can pick up repeat customers in states with reciprocal shipping laws.
The bill still precludes sales to residents living in Kentucky’s dry communities, which outlaw alcohol sales. The law also includes ways to conduct age checks, including requiring an adult with proper identification to receive and sign for the package that will be clearly marked as alcohol.