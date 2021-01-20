(The Center Square) - A Republican Party county chapter in Kentucky voted unanimously Tuesday to censure U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell for comments he made on the Senate floor earlier in the day.
McConnell said President Trump “provoked” the group that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 and interrupted the counting of the Electoral College votes to confirm Joe Biden as the new President.
“This mob was fed lies,’ McConnell said. “They were provoked by the President and other powerful people. And they tried to use fear and violence to stop a specific proceeding of the first branch of the federal government which they did not like. But we pressed on. We stood together and said an angry mob would not get veto power over the rule of law in our nation. Not even for one night. We certified the people’s clear choice for their 46th president.”
That led the Republican Party of Nelson County to pass a resolution censuring the GOP leader in the Senate, claiming he “abandoned his Republican base” that voted him into office.
Nelson County is 35 miles south of Louisville.
A censure is a formal reprimand. While it is a statement disapproving of actions, it does not cause a removal from office.
In a post on the group’s Facebook page, county GOP chairman Don Thrasher said the State Central Committee will meet Saturday to hear the resolution.
A spokesperson for McConnell’s office told Louisville’s WHAS-11 it did not have any comment on the matter.
That did not sit well with Thrasher, who posted another statement on the county party’s page shortly after midnight Wednesday.
“Maybe he should have said ‘No Comment’ today on the Senate floor instead of betraying us,” Thrasher wrote. “ANSWER YOUR PHONE Senator Mitch McConnell we need to talk about you resigning!”
While McConnell strongly defended Trump during the first impeachment trial a year ago, he has taken a different tack for the second trial, for which no official date has been set. Reports have indicated McConnell is not inclined to whip votes within the Republican caucus.
Trump officially left office Wednesday at noon upon Biden’s swearing-in ceremony. However, it’s possible lawmakers could try to block the now-former president from seeking another term in 2024.