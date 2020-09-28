(The Center Square) – A Lexington-based company focused on nasal spray medicines will expand with a $19 million investment that is expected to create up to 78 full-time jobs, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday.
Summit Biosciences Inc., which operates at the University of Kentucky Coldstream Research withand a $7.9 million investment.
“We need companies like Summit Biosciences more than ever, and I could not be happier to see its tremendous growth in Lexington,” Beshear said in a news release. “This company has represented what it means to be part of Team Kentucky during this pandemic, donating personal protective equipment to the local community and working on an urgently needed treatment for coronavirus.”
The expansion, which is nearly complete, brings the company’s footprint to 44,000 square feet with increases in manufacturing, laboratory and warehouse space. The expansion, according to the news release, supports clinical and commercial production of several new nasal spray medicines, including one for COVID-19.
In May, Seattle-based Atossa Therapeutics Inc. awarded Summit a contract to accelerate the development of a nasal spray to prevent or mitigate a COVID-19 infection.
“We are excited and honored to have been entrusted by Atossa Therapeutics to aid in the development of a product that could potentially be used in the global fight against the coronavirus,” said Greg Plucinski, president and COO of Summit. “Our dedicated, high-performing team has taken this immense responsibility and worked extremely hard to deliver products for the start of human clinical students in record time.”
State Rep. George Brown, D-Lexington, thanked Summit for its work.
“This announcement is both great news for our community and for our frontline role in trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Brown said. “I want to thank Summit Biosciences for investing further here in Lexington and creating these much-needed new jobs, and I also appreciate the hard work by our local and state leaders to help make this possible.”