(The Center Square) – Chapin International Inc. announced Tuesday plans to open a $5.5 million production facility and create 100 full-time jobs in Mount Vernon.
Chapin, which makes metal compressed air sprayers, will relocate parts of existing operations in New York and Ohio to Mount Vernon, Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a news release.
“This is another example of people coming together to build a better Kentucky and create an even stronger economy,” Beshear said. “This project came together incredibly quickly, and I want to thank everyone, including our state and local economic development teams, who quickly worked to meet Chapin’s needs in such a short period of time and bring these jobs to Rockcastle County.”
The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority approved a 10-year incentive agreement with Chapin, providing performance-based tax incentives of up to $1 million on the investment. To qualify, Chapin must create and maintain 100 Kentucky-resident full-time jobs across 10 years and pay an average hourly wage of $22.50, including benefits.
Chapin will take over the existing 175,000-square feet former Eagle Manufacturing facility in the Rockcastle Business Park. It will produce and distribute metal compressed air sprayers for a variety of uses, including industrial concrete sprayers, professional backpack sprayers, ATV sprayers and specialty hose-end and handheld sprayers.
“Chapin Manufacturing is excited to be standing up a new operation in Rockcastle, Kentucky,” Jim Campbell, Chapin president and CEO, said. “There were many moving parts that included purchasing this 175,000-square foot facility. The town, county and state of Kentucky did an amazing job in bringing the project to conclusion in just under 10 days.”