(The Center Square) – More than 25 Kentucky communities will share $3 million in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Gov. Andy Beshear announced.
The money comes from Homeland Security’s grant program, which gives funds to local governments to help them prepare for and counter acts of terrorism.
“If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the value of being prepared before a crisis strikes,” Beshear said in a news release. “These much-needed grants will help Kentucky communities plan for, respond to and recover from events we pray never happen.”
The largest grant went to Louisville for more than $500,000 for a FBI-certified bomb squad to be used regionally.
Paducah will receive more than $300,000 for communication equipment, while Lexington Fayette Urban County Government will receive more than $200,000 for a regional flight operations unit.
“The threat landscape continues to evolve, posing unique challenges for local communities in preparing against threats of terrorism,” Kentucky Homeland Security Advisor Josh Keats told the Ohio County Monitor. “Focusing limited dollars to areas facing the greatest need ensures the greatest value to our first responders and the people they serve.”
Grants came in five categories, including cyber security and election security enhancement, emergent threats, soft targets and crowded spaces, communications and first responders
For a complete listing of the grants, visit http://homelandsecurity.ky.gov/Pages/Grants.aspx.