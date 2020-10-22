(The Center Square) – A little more than six weeks after it began accepting applications, a program aimed at helping people in Kentucky struggling to pay rent already has received more than 5,000 applications, Gov. Andy Beshear said.
He expects the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund to use nearly all $15 million in federal CARES Act dollars set aside for the program. The state plans to close the website. Already, nearly 4,000 people have completed all the required documents for review.
“We estimate we will utilize most of the CARES funds allocated to this program assisting Kentuckians who have submitted the 3,709 completed applications,” Beshear said. “Should other CARES Act or future stimulus funds become available, we may well begin taking applications again.”
Beshear pointed out Kentuckians have other options for rent help, including the Team Kentucky Fund.
Earlier this week, the Kentucky Public Service Commission said it’s ending its moratorium on disconnections Thursday for nonpayment for utilities it regulates. Beshear signed an executive order that ends the statewide moratorium Nov. 6.
That order, though, also designated $15 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds for the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund, which provides help for those at risk of natural gas, water, wastewater or electric service disconnection.
Instead of sending money to customers, approved relief will be sent for the customer to the utility.