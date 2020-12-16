(The Center Square) – There’s little doubt Christmas celebrations in 2020 will not be the same as in years past. However, it’s still Christmas, and it’s still a time to celebrate.
With those festivities subdued by the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released a report on the best places for Christmas celebrations in 2020, and Kentucky did not place any cities in the top 50.
The report compared the 100 largest cities in the United States using 15 key indicators of a safe and affordable Christmas. The information includes things like COVID-19 cases, the availability of Christmas traditions and a city’s overall generosity.
“Americans have to decide how they will observe the holiday while still staying safe in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Adam McCann, a WalletHub financial writer, wrote in the report. “Many people will also have to adjust their spending plans due to the financial impact of the pandemic, though overall spending is still expected to increase compared to last year.”
Lexington ranked just outside the top half, coming in at 56th in the country. It ranked 50th in terms of COVID-19 safety and 52nd in terms of traditions and food but came in at 70th in generosity.
Louisville ranked 60th overall and 19th for observance. But it ranked 81st for traditions and food and 59th for generosity. Louisville ranked next-to-last with the fewest food banks per capita, finishing only ahead of Boston.
Maybe surprisingly, the report found Miami as the place with the most Christmas tree farms per square root of the population. It had more than 23-times more farms than Indianapolis, which has the fewest.
Indianapolis did, however, top the list of the places with the lowest average price of wine, while Seattle has the most expensive. But, Seattle did have more food banks than any other city.
The best city for Christmas in 2020, according to the report, is Durham, North Carolina, followed by San Jose, California; Honolulu; Oakland, California; and Raleigh, North Carolina.
The reported ranked the worst cities as Hialeah, Florida; Laredo, Texas; Corpus Christi, Texas; North Las Vegas, Nevada; and Lubbock, Texas.
To see the full report, visit https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-for-christmas/41924