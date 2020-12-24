(The Center Square) – It’s the time of year for joy and celebration, but those in desperate need can sometimes get lost in the merriment surrounding the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.
With the idea of hoping to inspire giving and goodwill toward the less fortunate, WalletHub, a personal finance website, released a report of the neediest cities in the United States, and Kentucky’s two largest cities fared well.
“As we deal with the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important both to help our existing impoverished population and make sure we minimize the number of new people who fall into poverty,” the report said.
The website compared more than 180 cities using 28 metrics to find out where Americans are the most economically disadvantaged. It looked at things like child poverty rate, food insecurity and uninsured rate, among other things.
The analysis ranked Louisville as the 96th most economically disadvantaged city in the nation, while Lexington ranked as one of the best, coming in at 149th.
Louisville ranked 105th in terms of economic well-being and 78th in health and safety. Lexington ranked 127th for economic well-being and 165th for health and safety.
Detroit topped the list of the neediest cities, followed by Brownsville, Texas; Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Laredo, Texas.