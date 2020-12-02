(The Center Square) – Local Kentucky governments continuing to struggle through the coronavirus pandemic are in line for help after the state released $50 million in additional funds.
About 200 cities and counties are eligible for reimbursement for expenses related to COVID-19 because they have already exhausted their original allotment.
“Our local governments have been lifelines in our communities during the pandemic,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “When this $50 million is depleted, which we believe will be within the month, we will need more help from the federal government.”
Beshear wasn’t the only government official calling on the federal government for more help. Currently, CARES Act funding lasts until the end of this year, and Congress has yet to authorize more help for states, local communities or businesses.
Mack Carter, Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services policy advisor, said federal funding has allowed the state’s contact tracing and tracking information management system and surge staffing possible.
“….but Congress has not taken any action on additional stimulus legislation to date,” Carter said. “Currently, Kentucky and all other states are required to use all CARES Act funding by Dec. 30, 2020.”
Beshear said about $11 million remains in the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund, which gives assistance to Kentuckians for water, wastewater, electric or natural gas services.
On Tuesday, the state announced its worst COVID-19 day with 4,000 new cases and 35 new deaths.
“There is no way to sugarcoat it. [Tuesday] is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we had,” Beshear said. “This is exponential growth. If we don’t all do our part, if we try to be the exception, then slowing down this thing won’t work and we will lose a lot more Kentuckians we love and care about.”