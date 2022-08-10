(The Center Square) – As the U.S. House of Representative prepares to vote later this week on the Inflation Reduction Act, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce has come out against the measure, arguing it would stifle innovation in health care and hurt American-based businesses.
The nearly $740 billion spending bill uses a 15% minimum tax on corporations that report profits of at least $1 billion.
“Employers in Kentucky and across the nation are already struggling with record-high inflation rates and a massive workforce shortage,” Chamber President Ashli Watts said in a statement. “The budget reconciliation deal moving through Congress will make a bad situation worse for our business community by restraining American innovation and limiting economic growth. On behalf of Kentucky’s largest business organization, we urge members of Congress to oppose this legislation.”
In addition to the new taxes, the chamber said the bill would inhibit private-sector investment in research on new drugs through price controls. The chamber cites a Congressional Budget Office report that states that provision would keep 15 new drugs from coming to market over the next 30 years.
The bill moved back to the House after the Senate voted to approve an amended version of the bill, but that needed a vote by Vice President Kamala Harris to break a 50-50 tie.
The amendments came after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-New York, reached a breakthrough in talks with U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, over certain aspects of the bill.
The initial sponsor of the Inflation Reduction Act was U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth, D-Kentucky, who chairs the House Budget Committee. He said its passage is vital since it would build on the momentum created by such legislation as the American Rescue Plan.
“This historic and fully paid for legislation will deliver vital investments to lower costs for families, address the climate crisis, and promote responsible tax reform to ensure big corporations pay their fair share,” Yarmuth said last week.
Republicans, though, have questioned the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act on the economy. Five of the six members of Kentucky’s congressional delegation are Republicans.
They fear that more government spending during a time of high inflation may not improve the situation. A recent Penn Wharton Budget Model analysis said the bill’s “impact on inflation is statistically indistinguishable from zero.”
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Kentucky, tweeted he would vote against what he called “the Inflation Enhancement Act.”
Massie and U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, R-Kentucky, also raised concerns about the increased funding for the Internal Revenue Service. Barr noted a recent Syracuse University study, cited by FOXBusiness, that found households making less than $25,000 were five times as likely to be audited as other taxpayers.
“These Americans are being crushed by inflation, but Dems are now giving $80B to the IRS to squeeze these Americans even more,” Barr tweeted.