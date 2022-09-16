(The Center Square) – The federal government has awarded a $17.3 million grant to improve a century-old rail bridge that transports commodities across western Kentucky.
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the funding for the Rockport Bridge, along with 25 other projects receiving funds from the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America program.
INFRA is a competitive grant program designed to improve the safety of the country’s transportation system. Last year, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act boosted funding for INFRA by more than 50%. It calls for about $8 billion in allocations over the next five years.
The announcement covered $1.5 billion that was available in the first round of funding.
“Today we are announcing transformative investments in our nation’s roads, bridges, ports, and rail to improve the way Americans get around and help lower the costs of shipping goods,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “Using funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are able to support more excellent community-led projects this year than ever before.”
Speaking to reporters Thursday morning, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said the state was thankful for the federal investment.
“That’s a vital link for transportation of commodities such as chemicals, grain, coal, lumber and steel,” Beshear said.
The Rockport Bridge is a rural span connecting Ohio and Muhlenberg counties and a vital part of a 280-mile rail line. Without the repairs, the commodities carried by rail would have been forced to be shipped on trucks instead.
The grant, part of a public-private partnership with the Paducah & Louisville Railway, will replace the current bridge’s deck. It will also cover improvements allowing the bridge to be raised for barge and other traffic on the Green River between the counties. Approaches to the span will also be supported by rockfill and culvert pipes.
There was no timetable for when the work may start on the bridge.