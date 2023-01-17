(The Center Square) – TikTok, a popular social media application, is no longer allowed on most Kentucky state government mobile devices or computers.
The state’s Personnel Cabinet released an updated employee handbook earlier this month that included a ban on the social media platform that broadcasts video shorts to users.
More than 1 billion people globally use the app, which has been downloaded more than 210 million times in the U.S., according to Wallaroo Media.
TikTok now can only be used on state devices “for a law enforcement purpose,” the handbook states.
Politicians and other leaders fear the parent company, China-based ByteDance Ltd., could share American data collected through the app with government officials in Beijing.
Kentucky joins several other states that have already taken the step to keep the app off state-owned devices. Indiana banned TikTok a month ago, and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statewide ban there earlier this month.
The federal government is also getting involved. Congress included a prohibition on TikTok being used on federal devices when it passed the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill last month.
Besides keeping it off government smartphones, some elected officials are taking steps to curb its influence on children and teenagers. That includes Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
Last March, Cameron, a Republican who is running for governor this year, joined forces with a bipartisan group of attorneys general from other states to determine whether TikTok violated consumer protection laws.
Cameron was also one of 15 attorneys general who signed letters to Google and Apple executives last month requesting they adjust their user ratings for the app. Google currently rates it for teens, while Apple rates it for users aged 12 and up.
The attorneys general argued that the app should be rated for “mature” users, those aged 17 and older, since the content often includes references to sex, drugs, alcohol, tobacco or other suggestive material. They accuse TikTok of improper marketing practices to get lower, more family friendly ratings.
“Parents rely on age-rating descriptions in the (Apple) App Store when deciding which apps they will allow their kids to use,” the attorneys general said. “They do this through direct supervision and by setting parental controls on their kids’ devices, which can prevent kids under 17 from downloading apps with a '17+' rating.”
If neither Apple nor Google acts, the attorneys general have said they make take those companies to court.