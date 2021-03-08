(The Center Square) – A Canadian-based plastics manufacturer has plans to hire 135 people as the company expands production at a western Kentucky plant.
Stratus Plastics International plans to hire 40 people immediately at its facility in Morgantown, which is about 25 miles northwest of Bowling Green. That’s according to a news release from Gov. Andy Beshear’s office.
The company already has 45 employees at the plant, which makes products for automotive, industrial and consumer products. The 165,000-square-foot plant is both a production facility and warehouse.
The automotive industry is a major employer in Kentucky. Besides vehicle manufacturing facilities for Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota, the state is also home to more than 500 other automotive-related facilities. The businesses employ more than 110,000 full-time workers.
In a statement, Beshear said Stratus’ plans are a sign that Kentucky is building a strong economy.
“The significant increase in planned jobs since the company first announced this project demonstrates Kentucky’s strong support for manufacturers and our ability to help companies grow quickly,” he said.
Last September, the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority gave final approval for a 15-year incentive program. Stratus can receive more than $2.2 million in tax incentive if it hits investment, payroll and jobs targets.
According to documents from KEDFA, the company plans to invest $20.5 million. The average hourly wage for the new jobs is $23, including benefits.
Local officials are excited about Stratus’ plans. Morgantown Mayor Billy Phelps said expanding existing companies is vital to growing the community.
Butler County Judge/Executive Timothy Flener added the land and raw materials available in the county helped attract the company.
“Their decision to expand here four years later demonstrates that these assets are true advantages for manufacturers,” he said. “We appreciate their renewed commitment to our community and look forward to supporting their growth.”