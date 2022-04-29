(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority on Thursday approved incentives for companies that plan to invest more than $380 million in the state and create more than 1,400 jobs.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted some of the businesses with plans to expand existing operations or build new facilities during a press conference Thursday.
Summit Polymers plans to build a $37.5 million plant in Lawrenceburg in Central Kentucky. The 140,000-square-feet factory would be the Michigan company’s third in Kentucky. It would house plastic injection molding, paint and assembly operations.
Beshear told reporters the Lawrenceburg plant will make parts for car and truck makers in Kentucky and neighboring states.
“There’s opportunity for future growth at this location,” he said.
Officials expect work on the facility to start soon, and it is slated to open in June 2023.
The Anderson County plant is expected to create 218 full-time jobs for Kentuckians with an average hourly wage of $23.50, including benefits.
KEDFA gave preliminary approval for tax incentives of up to $2.8 million over 10 years. Those incentives are based on Summit Polymers hitting their employment and investment targets.
Beshear also announced that Columbia Brands USA plans to expand in Henderson County. The $3.7 million project includes upgrading an existing warehouse where the sportswear and sporting equipment manufacturer and retailer operates in Western Kentucky.
The expansion to accommodate a performance fishing gear line from an Oregon warehouse will create 175 new jobs, nearly doubling its existing workforce.
The new jobs are expected to pay an average of $24 per hour, including benefits.
Alonzo Platter, Columbia’s vice president for global distribution, said the expansion project will help the company move its products “in the timeliest manner possible.”
The project is expected to be finished by May 2023.
“We think investing in this area will be good for our business, strengthening our supply chain and allowing us to hire top-notch talent,” said Tim Boyle, president, CEO and chairman of Columbia Brands, in a statement.
The state gave preliminary approval for up to $2.2 million in tax incentives. That’s based on Columbia hitting its investment target and creating and maintaining the jobs for Kentucky residents.
In addition, Whitehorse Freight announced plans to buy a 25,000-square-foot facility in Florence in Northern Kentucky to serve as office space that it needs due to business growth the carrier trucking company has experienced.
Whitehorse Freight plans to invest $5 million in the facility and create 455 new jobs, which will pay an average rate of $36.30 an hour with benefits.
The authority gave preliminary approval for incentives of up to $5 million over 10 years.