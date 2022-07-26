(The Center Square) – The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission on Tuesday unanimously approved an application submitted by Revolutionary Racing to run quarter horse races at a $55 million track it plans to build in Ashland.
Tuesday’s decision means all nine licenses available have been awarded, and the newest awardee will be the first quarter horse track and the first in northeastern Kentucky. The track, equestrian center, entertainment complex and adjacent historical horse racing facility will create 200 new jobs at the 177-acre facility.
The facility is expected to generate nearly $1 million in tax revenues yearly.
Larry Lucas, chairman of Chicago-based Revolutionary Racing, told The Center Square after Tuesday’s meeting in Lexington the company had looked at the state and saw the Ashland area, part of the Huntington, West Virginia, metropolitan area of more than 350,000 people, was an underserved market for racing.
“When we got to Ashland, we were completely overwhelmed with the local support and the quality of the political leadership in that area,” Lucas said.
The announcement of the quarter horse track comes just a week after a long hoped-for aluminum mill by Braidy Industries (now Unity Aluminum) in the area would not come to fruition. While it’s not quite on the scale of the billion-dollar-plus planned mill, Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney said it’s still a win for the county and the region.
“The way that I look at things is, every win is a win in itself,” Chaney told The Center Square. “Now, if that pairs up with another win down the road, that’s great. If this project pairs up with four or five hotels in Boyd County, that’s fantastic… There were a lot of eggs that were put in Braidy’s basket. Yes, we were very hopeful for it, and yes, I was a strong supporter up until it sounds like it’s finally been nixed. You always had to hope that you wanted it to be, but this isn’t a hope anymore here for the racetrack. This is concrete. This has happening. This is here.”
The KHRC’s decision did draw some skepticism from at least one state lawmaker.
Senate Floor Leader Damon Thayer, R-Georgetown, said on Twitter that Revolutionary Racing was the “hand-picked applicant” of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear, and he questioned why there was little due diligence about the project.
“I have no issues with a new quarter horse track in Ashland, but the process is problematic,” Thayer tweeted. “Pushed by the Governor, done months ahead of annual race dates application meeting, why the rush?? I will be watching closely.”
Groundbreaking is expected to happen later this year, and Lucas said the track will take longer to build than the HHR facility, which will be in a former Sears next to the track property. HHR machines look like slot machines, but each pull is based on the outcome of previously run races rather than a random number generator.
There are more than 5,500 such machines in Kentucky, and they have been credited with helping rejuvenate the racing industry in the state.
“We will fast track both of them,” Lucas said of both the track and the HHR parlor. “But it’s in everybody’s best interest, especially the racing community, that we get the HHR facility up sooner than later.”