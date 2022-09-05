(The Center Square) – Kentucky earned high marks from Bankrate in its recent study of best states for retirement.
The consumer financial services company ranked the Bluegrass State sixth overall, better than such states as Texas, Tennessee, Arizona and North Carolina.
Among Kentucky’s strong points, according to the study, is its affordability, which comprised 40% of its score. Bankrate rated Kentucky the fifth most affordable state for retirees based on factors such as the state’s low cost of living and low sales tax rate.
According to data from the Council for Community and Economic Research, Kentucky’s cost of living index was 92.2, based on the national average of 100. Only four states had lower rates. Meanwhile, the 6% sales tax was tied with Michigan and Maryland for the 11th lowest in the country.
Kentucky also earned high marks for weather, ranking third nationally, according to Bankrate.
One factor that hampered the state’s rating was well-being, where Kentucky finished 47th. Recent reports have indicated that Kentucky ranks low in health care quality due mainly to being one of the worst states in the nation concerning preventable deaths.
Kentucky also ranked dead last for culture and diversity.
The Bankrate study found that Kentucky is in a region with several states ideal for retirees. Ohio finished fourth. While it ranked no better than 11th in any category, the Buckeye State never dipped below 34th in any of the five factors.
Missouri came in fifth, with Tennessee seventh. Bankrate ranked West Virginia 11th, Indiana 18th and Virginia 21st.
Florida earned the overall top ranking, while Alaska finished last.
Laura Kovacs, a recent retiree who served as the director of education for the Scottsdale (Ariz.) Area Association of Realtors, told Bankrate that people should go to places they’re considering as retirement destinations before settling on one.
“Make sure it’s really as affordable as you thought,” Kovacs said. “When you’re still working, take some time to go preview different types of communities and different types of lifestyles. And when you’ve retired, maybe try renting for a while before you commit to buying.”