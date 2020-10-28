(The Center Square) – Kentucky is one of the worst states in the nation when it comes to giving parents power over their child’s education, a new report said.
The Center for Education Reform released its 2020 Parent Power Index, ranking each state based on five key areas. It also gives each state an overall percentage score, as well as a score for charter schools, choice programs, teacher quality and innovation.
“Great schools come about when parents have power,” the report states. “Parent power comes about when states give parents enough information and the discretion to exercise control over their children’s schooling.”
Kentucky ranked 42nd in the country, with an overall score of 60.2%.
Richard Innes, staff education analyst for The Bluegrass Institute for Public Policy Solutions, a Kentucky think tank and school choice advocate, believes the state’s ranking might be generous.
“Kentucky’s bottom 10 ranking for Parent Power comes as no surprise. The Bluegrass State still has no charter schools or tax credit scholarships or vouchers, either,” Innes said. “And, once fairly numerous agreements that allowed students in one school district to attend a school in an adjoining school district are now mostly history, too. In fact, Kentucky’s Parent Power ranking is probably too high.”
The state received a grade of F and ranked 38th in school choice programs because the report says it had none. The Bluegrass State’s best ranking came in innovation where it ranked 21st and received a C. It ranked 34th in teacher quality and 35th in charter schools.
“Thanks to a very unique and problematic school governance plan, parents in Kentucky actually have less say in the traditional public schools than anywhere else in the nation,” Innes said. “The real power to decide important matters like curriculum and final allocation of funding is in the hands of school councils, and by law these are dominated by teachers, not parents who always must form a minority.
“Local school boards have virtually no say at all in these important areas, so both parents and citizens essentially have no control over what happens in Kentucky’s schools. It’s a dream come true for teachers’ unions, but a nightmare for students and parents who don’t mesh with the limited, one-size-must-fit-all schooling that is all that is available to most of the state’s parents.”
Arizona ranked first in the country at 88%, followed by Florida, Indiana, Wisconsin and Minnesota. Washington, D.C. was sixth, while North Carolina, Ohio, Utah and South Carolina rounded out the top 10.
The report measured the extent to which each state has policies in place that put students ahead of systems and values the diversity of need and condition of every family. It also looked at the state’s ability to provide vital accessible information and how it gives parents power to make decisions.
“Parents everywhere want choices and diverse learning approaches. Teachers in every kind of school want autonomy and welcome accountability,” the report said. “States can ensure that they are providing maximum opportunities for kids, teachers and families by ensuring that money is available to fund students wherever they are, regardless of the kind of school they attend.”